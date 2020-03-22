NO. 2 LARGE | KWIK TRIP INC. Kwik Trip picky in hiring, generous in rewarding employees

Working in a convenience store isn’t always seen as desirable, but Kwik Trip officials say their employee benefits and choosiness in hiring have helped redefine that image for the 680-store chain.
Kwik Trip employees agree, giving high marks to the chain for the second straight year as a Top Workplace.
Kwik Trip spokesman David Niemi said the chain tailors its hiring process to identify employees who are respectful, helpful and giving.
“When they make it through that, we’re tickled that they want to be part of the team because it makes the training and onboarding a smooth process since they are on the same page ideologically,” he said.
The privately-owned chain, which has 44 Madison-area locations employing 1,313 people, also takes pride in its benefit package.
For example, it offers health care benefits and health savings accounts for full-time employees, with a company contribution. And, part-timers qualify for supplemental health coverage.
Kwik Trip also provides a minimum 3 percent contribution to 401(k) plans for all workers, regardless of whether the employees contribute and free disability insurance for full-timers.
The company earmarks 40 percent of the company’s pre-tax profits to be shared with every employee in the form of an annual cash bonus and extra 401(k) contributions.
Employees who stay for 20 years are also given a full month’s paid sabbatical, in addition to their regular vacation.
One surveyed employee remarked: “I am able to make a lot more money than I normally would be able to at the other jobs in my area. They have great benefits and are always ready to help you learn something at a moment’s notice.”
The chain also has regional health clinics, in La Crosse, Appleton and Middleton that address a variety of wellness issues. They provide free preventative care – such as flu shots, blood pressure checks, glucose and cholesterol screens and skin cancer screenings.
And, the clinics help employees with minor health problems, like colds, strep infections, sprains, strains and rashes for a $20 charge.