NO. 2 LARGE | KWIK TRIP INC. Kwik Trip picky in hiring, generous in rewarding employees

Working in a convenience store isn’t always seen as desirable, but Kwik Trip officials say their employee benefits and choosiness in hiring have helped redefine that image for the 680-store chain.

Kwik Trip employees agree, giving high marks to the chain for the second straight year as a Top Workplace.

Kwik Trip spokesman David Niemi said the chain tailors its hiring process to identify employees who are respectful, helpful and giving.

“When they make it through that, we’re tickled that they want to be part of the team because it makes the training and onboarding a smooth process since they are on the same page ideologically,” he said.

The privately-owned chain, which has 44 Madison-area locations employing 1,313 people, also takes pride in its benefit package.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

For example, it offers health care benefits and health savings accounts for full-time employees, with a company contribution. And, part-timers qualify for supplemental health coverage.

Kwik Trip also provides a minimum 3 percent contribution to 401(k) plans for all workers, regardless of whether the employees contribute and free disability insurance for full-timers.