NO. 3 LARGE | EVCO PLASTICS Plastics firm values the people who optimize technology

EVCO Plastics, a third-generation family company, believes that the power of technology is unleashed by the right human touch.
“We always hire for attitude and train for knowledge,” said Anna Bartz, communications director at the DeForest-based company. “If anyone has the right attitude when they walk through our doors and is eager to learn and work well with others, we can teach them to do just about anything. We invest in the technology and investigate how to utilize that new technology within the walls of EVCO.”
The plastic injection molding company, founded in 1964, also has facilities in Oshkosh, Calhoun, Ga., Mexico and mainland China. Of its 1,400 employees, 332 work in Dane County.
The firm manufactures plastic components for everything from household appliances to large parts for power sport vehicles to medical devices.
Bartz said the company aims to continue the family-owned feel as part of EVCO’s workplace culture. Part of that effort includes a monthly gain-sharing program that allows all employees to share in the company’s profits if certain goals – based on profitability, on-time delivery, quality and productivity – are attained.
“We involve everyone,” Bartz said. “We post key metrics of each facility in the break rooms for employees to see, so they know exactly what metrics they need to hit the next month if they want to increase the amount of their monthly gain-sharing check.”
Amy Ruehlow, EVCO’s human resources coordinator, said the firm is also active in wellness, reimbursing employees for gym and boot camp memberships and giving them paid time each year to have annual physicals, dental appointments and eye exams.
“It’s really about trying to promote healthier employees and get them in for those preventative appointments,” Ruehlow said.
EVCO also invests in plastic processing programs at universities and two-year trade schools and has a scholarship program with DeForest High School. Ruehlow said that the company also backs youth apprenticeship programs and college internships in fields such as engineering and automation.