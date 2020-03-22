NO. 3 LARGE | EVCO PLASTICS Plastics firm values the people who optimize technology

EVCO Plastics, a third-generation family company, believes that the power of technology is unleashed by the right human touch.

“We always hire for attitude and train for knowledge,” said Anna Bartz, communications director at the DeForest-based company. “If anyone has the right attitude when they walk through our doors and is eager to learn and work well with others, we can teach them to do just about anything. We invest in the technology and investigate how to utilize that new technology within the walls of EVCO.”

The plastic injection molding company, founded in 1964, also has facilities in Oshkosh, Calhoun, Ga., Mexico and mainland China. Of its 1,400 employees, 332 work in Dane County.

The firm manufactures plastic components for everything from household appliances to large parts for power sport vehicles to medical devices.

Bartz said the company aims to continue the family-owned feel as part of EVCO’s workplace culture. Part of that effort includes a monthly gain-sharing program that allows all employees to share in the company’s profits if certain goals – based on profitability, on-time delivery, quality and productivity – are attained.