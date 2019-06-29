No. 10: Braves acquire first baseman Joe Adcock (above right) from the Cincinnati Reds and outfielder Jim Pendleton from the Brooklyn Dodgers for first baseman Earl Torgeson (to the Philadelphia Phillies) as part of a four-team trade on Feb. 16, 1953.
Torgeson had been a dependable hitter for six seasons with the Boston Braves, but prior to their first season in Milwaukee, the Braves swapped him out for Adcock, a 25-year-old power hitter. Adcock, Hank Aaron (above left) and Eddie Mathews (above center) formed the heart of a fearsome batting order that put the Braves in back-to-back World Series, winning in 1957 and losing in 1958.
In 10 seasons with the Braves, Adcock hit .285 with 239 home runs and 760 RBIs. He had a .511 slugging percentage during that time and made two All-Star Games. Torgeson hit only 17 home runs in three seasons with the Phillies.
Photos provided by Associated Press archives.