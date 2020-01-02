NO. 23 IOWA

Record: 10-3, 1-1 Big Ten
NET ranking: 23
All-Big Ten candidates: Junior center Luka Garza, above, (21.6 ppg, 10.0 rpg); sophomore wing Joe Wieskamp (12.8 ppg, 5.5 rpg); redshirt freshman guard CJ Fredrick (11.2 ppg).
Big picture: Garza leads an offense that is No. 3 nationally in efficiency. But, as usual, Iowa isn’t anything special on the defensive end of the court. Plus, its depth took big hits when sophomore forward Jack Nunge sustained a season-ending knee injury and senior point guard Jordan Bohannon decided to shut it down after 10 games due to a hip injury.