NOV. 9
AT CAMP RANDALL STADIUM
BOSS
Kirk Ferentz is 152-101 in 20 years with the Hawkeyes. Ferentz, one of five Big Ten Conference coaches to win 150 games, passed Hayden Fry as the school's all-time leader in that category last season. The Hawkeyes were 6-1 to start the season before losing three in a row. They bounced back to win their final three games, including a victory over Mississippi State in the Outback Bowl.
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa (above) earned first-team All-Big Ten honors from the media after finishing with 16½ tackles for loss and 10½ sacks. He also broke up four passes and forced four fumbles. “He has not started a game, and that’s only a byproduct of us having some really good players in front of him, but he’s a tremendous talent,” Ferentz said. “He’s done a lot of good things already, but now the challenge is to play 60, 70 snaps in a ballgame and play them all as well as he possibly can.”
BITS AND PIECES
Iowa’s top three tailbacks are back: junior Mekhi Sargent; junior Toren Young, a former Monona Grove standout; and junior Ivory Kelly-Martin. The Hawkeyes could use a little more explosiveness from that position. “They complement each other well, and if we can go into the season with all three of them healthy, it would be our job to figure out how to use them really intelligently,” Ferentz said. … The Hawkeyes have a lot of holes to fill in their front seven on defense, but they return three of their four starters in the secondary. Replacing the production of safety Amani Hooker, the Big Ten’s Defensive Back of the Year in 2018, won’t be easy. … Wide receiver Oliver Martin, an Iowa City product, transferred from Michigan to Iowa in the offseason. As of Tuesday, Martin and the Hawkeyes were waiting to hear from the NCAA whether he’d be eligible to play this season. “If he can get eligibility, I certainly think he’ll help our football team this year,” Ferentz said.
BURNING QUESTION
Can senior quarterback Nate Stanley take another step?
Nate Stanley has thrown for 5,289 yards and 52 touchdowns with 16 interceptions in his two seasons as a starter. This season, the Menomonie native will have to survive without top-end tight ends Noah Fant and T.J. Hockenson, both of whom were NFL first-round picks. “One nice thing about experience, you can’t hand it to anybody,” Ferentz said. “He’s been out on the field in tough circumstances, so I think all those things will benefit him, and I’m sure he'll put those to good use this fall.”
THE NUMBER
7 | Iowa’s national rank in total defense last season (293.6 yards per game).