No. 7: Packers acquire defensive tackle Henry Jordan from the Cleveland Browns for a fourth-round draft pick (No. 41 overall) on Sept. 14, 1959.
In need of a defensive tackle two weeks before coaching his first regular-season game in Green Bay, Vince Lombardi fleeced the great Paul Brown, getting a future Hall of Famer at a bargain-basement price. The disruptive, cat-quick Jordan wasn't big enough for Brown's liking, but in 11 seasons in Green Bay he started on five NFL championship teams, was named first-team all-pro five times and made the NFL's all-decade team.
The Browns used the pick on tight end Johnny Brewer, who played 10 nondescript seasons in the league. He caught 89 passes in five seasons at tight end before Brown switched him to linebacker.