Jan. 4-5 | Kohl Center
BEHIND THE BENCH
Former Denver assistant coach David Carle takes over from Jim Montgomery, who won the 2017 NCAA title with the Pioneers before leaving last offseason to coach the NHL’s Dallas Stars. At 28, Carle is the youngest active head coach in Division I men’s hockey.
FIRST STAR
Coming off a 21-goal junior season, left wing Jarid Lukosevicius is the NCAA’s active leader with 13 game-winning goals. He was the most outstanding player of the 2017 Frozen Four after scoring three goals in the championship game. He followed that up with another multiple-goal performance in the 2018 tournament, a fifth two-goal game of the season in the Pioneers’ victory over Penn State.
SCOUTING REPORT
If the Pioneers are going to start the Carle coaching era with a 12th consecutive NCAA tournament appearance, it’ll have to come with a new cast of stars. Five players, including leading point-getter Henrik Borgström and Olympian Troy Terry, left eligibility on the table to sign pro contracts after last season. Dependable goalie Tanner Jaillet graduated. The development of an 11-player freshman class, including three 2018 NHL draft picks, will be critical.
RESULT TO REMEMBER
In the teams’ first series in Madison since moving to different conferences in 2013, Denver picked up a 3-3 tie and 6-2 victory over the Badgers in November 2015.