Oct. 19 | Cheel Arena, Potsdam, N.Y.
BEHIND THE BENCH
After coming within an overtime goal of Clarkson’s first ECAC Hockey playoff title since 2007, Casey Jones (119-116-36 in seven seasons) took the Golden Knights to the NCAA tournament for the first time in his tenure in 2018. It was only the program’s third NCAA trip in the 2000s.
FIRST STAR
ECAC coaches selected Nico Sturm as the league’s top defensive forward last season. The German center, however, also has an offensive pedigree. He’s the Golden Knights’ top returning scorer with 14 goals and 37 points last season. The junior led the country in faceoff winning percentage last season at .617.
SCOUTING REPORT
Clarkson appears to be well-positioned in goal with junior starter Jake Kielly coming off a season in which he posted eight shutouts to go along with a .929 save percentage and 1.82 goals against average. The big questions are in the scoring department. The Golden Knights lost most of their goal scoring from last season largely because of the early departures of Sheldon Rempal (23 goals) and Josh Dickinson (15 goals).
RESULT TO REMEMBER
The Badgers’ road to the 1981 national championship had to go through Clarkson. UW won a two-game, total-goals NCAA quarterfinal series 9-8 by holding on for a 6-6 tie in the second outing.