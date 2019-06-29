No. 4: Brewers acquire outfielder Christian Yelich from the Miami Marlins for outfielders Lewis Brinson and Monte Harrison, infielder Isan Diaz and starter Jordan Yamamoto on Jan. 25, 2018.
The rebuilding Marlins were conducting a fire sale when Brewers general manager David Stearns saw an opening and sent four top prospects to Miami for Yelich, an ascending player who had five years of team control on his contract. Yelich proved to be a steal at any price, winning the NL MVP and leading the Brewers to the NL Central Division title and within one game of the World Series in 2018 and coming back with an even better performance through the first half of this season.
Yelich did come at a cost, however, as all four players have done well at Class AAA this season and remain top prospects. Brinson, the key to the deal, has hit only .190 in parts of three major-league seasons and may be a classic AAA all-star. Recently promoted to the Marlins, Yamamoto is 3-0 with an 0.95 ERA in three starts.
We'll have to wait until the careers of Yelich and the four prospects play out to see just how great this deal was. It's already on the list, though it could move up or down in the future.