No. 5: Brewers acquire first baseman Cecil Cooper from the Boston Red Sox for first baseman George Scott and outfielder Bernie Carbo on Dec. 6, 1976.
Scott was one of the Brewers' most popular and productive players in their early years but was nearing the end when the Brewers sent him back to Boston for Cooper, who hadn't taken off during his six seasons as Scott's replacement in Beantown. Though Scott had one more big year in Boston, hitting 33 home runs in 1977, Cooper was the centerpiece of the potent Brewers batting order for the next decade, leading the Brewers to the playoffs in 1981 and their only World Series in 1982.
In 11 seasons with the Brewers, Cooper made five All-Star appearances while batting .302 with 201 home runs and 994 RBIs. He will always be remembered for delivering the game-winning single in Game 5 of the 1982 ALCS against the California Angels. Scott had won five Gold Gloves in his five seasons in Milwaukee, but Cooper was almost as good at first, winning two gold gloves. Scott was 33 at the time of the deal and Carbo, a one-time World Series hero for the Red Sox, did little in his second stint in Boston. Both were out of baseball by 1980.