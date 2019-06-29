No. 6: Brewers acquire starter C.C. Sabathia from the Cleveland Indians for four prospects: outfielders Matt LaPorta, Zach Jackson and Rob Bryson and a player to be named (outfielder Michael Brantley) on July 7, 2008.
Hoping to end a 25-year playoff drought, general manager Doug Melvin made the most impactful in-season trade in state history. Melvin paid a steep price for Sabathia, the reigning AL Cy Young winner, in part because he didn't wait for the trade deadline, instead swinging the deal in early July so he could get more starts from a pitcher he knew would be a three-month rental.
Sabathia was everything the Brewers could have hoped for and more, going 11-2 with a 1.65 ERA and, despite going on short rest, securing the wild-card playoff spot with a 3-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs on the season's final day. LaPorta, the Brewers' first-round draft pick in 2007, was the cornerstone of the trade for the Indians, but he never made a dent, hitting only 31 home runs in four big-league seasons. The pitchers also flopped, but Cleveland didn't go empty-handed. It later chose Brantley over Taylor Green as the player to be named and Brantley became a three-time All-Star in Cleveland and just earned another All-Star spot with the Houston Astros.