Oct. 12-13 | Kohl Center
BEHIND THE BENCH
Entering his 47th season as a college hockey head coach, all-time wins leader Jerry York (1,053-628-117) also paces active coaches with 24 NCAA tournament appearances. He, however, has missed the tournament in two straight years. Only in his first three seasons with the Eagles — 1994-95 to 1996-97 — has he missed three straight.
FIRST STAR
Winger Oliver Wahlstrom has had a long route to Boston College, committing first to Maine (as a 13-year-old in 2014) and then to Harvard (in 2015) before enrolling at Chestnut Hill this season. His wizardry with the puck got him noticed at an early age, and it has given him plenty of scoring opportunities on which he has cashed in. A product of the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, he was the 11th overall pick in the 2018 NHL draft by the New York Islanders.
SCOUTING REPORT
After a pair of disappointing seasons — as any that doesn’t end in the NCAA tournament are for York’s team — the Eagles could be on the verge of a big year. They return 97 percent of their goal scoring from last season, when they finished 19th in the USCHO.com poll. Adding three NTDP players — Wahlstrom, forward Patrick Giles and defenseman Adam Samuelsson — and third-round pick Jack McBain, a forward, only adds to the talent level.
RESULT TO REMEMBER
The Badgers won at Boston College for the first time in five tries, and for only the second time in nine overall meetings, when they triumphed 5-2 on Oct. 13, 2017.