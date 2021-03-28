NO. 5 SMALL | Openness helps promote engagement at Palmer Johnson

Craig Swenson’s door would always be open to employees at Palmer Johnson Power Systems — if he had a door.
The firm’s president sits in a workstation along with staff, following a remodel designed to make the workplace more open and collaborative.
“People can walk right up to me and talk to me whenever they want to,” said Swenson. “We encourage employees to bring new ideas and give us feedback.”
The Sun Prairie-based company, which specializes in servicing and supplying components for heavy-duty, off-highway equipment through 10 service centers in the U.S. and Canada, strives for transparency.
It has quarterly coffee-hour sessions with employees and leadership to answer staff questions and bring everyone up to date on strategy, finances and new initiatives.
“Our financial statements are posted for employees to see. They can see our sales update every hour,” said Swenson. “We have a return-on-sales bonus that goes to all of our employees. So it promotes working as a team.”
Ashley Matthys, the firm’s human resources director, said employees can earn PJ Points — a reward program which translates to cash — for outstanding work.
It also has a scholarship fund for employees, their children or grandchildren, and aids employees with professional development, Matthys said.
Additionally, the company, which has a successful self-funded health insurance plan, has placed an emphasis on wellness. Palmer Johnson began doing employee health assessments 12 years ago, and average scores for those assessed when the program began are higher today.
The company also runs the PJ Relay in which somebody at the company is working out every hour of every day for five days. “A lot of times, we get the 2 a.m. shifts, because not a lot of people want them. But people really want to participate,” Swenson said.
And every three to four years, the firm sponsors an all-employee trip, with the last one to Vail, Colo. “We went whitewater rafting and four-wheeling. It’s not like we’re there for strategy sessions. We’re there to have fun and reconnect,” Swenson said.