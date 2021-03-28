NO. 5 SMALL | Openness helps promote engagement at Palmer Johnson

Craig Swenson’s door would always be open to employees at Palmer Johnson Power Systems — if he had a door.

The firm’s president sits in a workstation along with staff, following a remodel designed to make the workplace more open and collaborative.

“People can walk right up to me and talk to me whenever they want to,” said Swenson. “We encourage employees to bring new ideas and give us feedback.”

The Sun Prairie-based company, which specializes in servicing and supplying components for heavy-duty, off-highway equipment through 10 service centers in the U.S. and Canada, strives for transparency.

It has quarterly coffee-hour sessions with employees and leadership to answer staff questions and bring everyone up to date on strategy, finances and new initiatives.

“Our financial statements are posted for employees to see. They can see our sales update every hour,” said Swenson. “We have a return-on-sales bonus that goes to all of our employees. So it promotes working as a team.”

Ashley Matthys, the firm’s human resources director, said employees can earn PJ Points — a reward program which translates to cash — for outstanding work.