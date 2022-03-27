No. 5 SMALL | Iconica’s rebuilt culture unlocks success

About eight years ago, Jim Pientka’s frustration with his firm’s subpar performance in a few areas reached the breaking point and he charted a course for cultural change at Iconica.

“The only way we were going to get better is if we provided leadership and created a genuine environment where it was okay to fail, okay to challenge and it was okay to stand up against a senior person’s position,” said Pientka, president and chief executive officer at the architectural, engineering and construction firm.

After several months, Pientka started seeing improvement across the board. Iconica followed that up with creating 23 core behaviors that define the company’s values and its DNA as an organization – everything from doing things safely to celebrating success to thinking outside the box.

It got people talking – and acting.

“We get a lot of perspectives of how people interpret the action, and it reinforces what we’re expecting them to do,” Pientka said. “When that launched, I could hear the language through the office, with people using the terms from the behaviors, so I knew we were onto something. It’s changed our culture forever.”

Each week an Iconica employee is randomly selected to produce a short video about one of the behaviors and how they applied it in the workplace. The video is shared with the entire staff.

“That helps our collaboration and communications,” said Pientka. “For example, when they share that, then it’s easier for the architects and engineers to open up and share with the field personnel their broader vision.”

Iconica’s 60 employees have a variety of development opportunities, including help with professional certification. And, the firm takes pride in helping to tailor the workplace to people in all phases of their lives.

“If you’re not learning and growing, you’re just stagnant,” Pientka said. “I started with the company as a carpenter 32 years ago, and I’ve been president and CEO for 10 years. I’ve fought and worked for the opportunities I’ve had, and I want to pay that back to others.”