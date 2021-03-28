NO. 5 MIDSIZE | First Choice Dental crafted connection amid the crisis

The disruption and chaos inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic tested the stability of First Choice Dental’s workplace culture.

Its 11 clinics were forced to close for 10 weeks last spring and when First Choice’s 200 employees returned to work, they adapted to new safety protocols and ways of working. But officials there say their strong culture became even stronger.

“I think we’re more connected, which is a little ironic,” said Danielle Turner, First Choice’s director of operations. “We’re not physically connected as much, but we are emotionally more connected than we were a year ago. I think it’s made our First Choice Family stronger.”

Kevin Klagos, chief financial officer at the dental firm, agreed.

“We’ve reached a new level of trust on both sides — our employees trusting us and us trusting employees to hang with us and treat our patients with the high level of care they deserve,” Klagos said.

First Choice has crafted its company culture to be family oriented and keeping those bonds strong was a priority. Early in the spring closure, First Choice even produced a video that featured Klagos dancing to Michael Jackson’s “I Want You Back.”

“It was important not to lose connection,” Klagos said.