In an economy in which attracting and retaining employees is increasingly important, First Business Bank counts on its values-driven culture to help it stand out from the pack.

“We’re really leaning into what was already a key part of our organization and bringing that front and center,” said Emily Bradley, senior director of human resources at the Madison-based bank. “The ball is a bit more in the candidates’ court and they have more options. Values are a core part of our culture and make us stand out.”

First Business Bank has emphasized its diversity programs and initiatives.

The bank has conducted a complete diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) assessment and 15 company leaders recently completed a “Black History for a New Day” course through the University of Wisconsin-Madison. It’s also built DEI components into its talent development, advancement and retention efforts.

The bank has also thrown its support to the Out Professional Engagement Network, which welcomes diverse LGBTQ+ and allied professionals to share experiences in a vibrant community.

Bradley also pointed to the bank’s community engagement, which includes a $1 million commitment to the Dane County Workforce Housing Fund, contributing more than $1.3 million to the United Way of Dane County and partnering with Maydm, a Madison nonprofit providing girls of color with training for the technology sector.

The bank’s benefits package also reflects its values and an emphasis on taking care of its employees, 161 of which work in Madison.

“We have a benefits package that supports the holistic lifestyle of an employee and their family,” Bradley said. “It really fits together with the other values pieces and allows you to stand apart.”

In addition to a comprehensive benefits package, First Business Bank offers an employee stock purchase program, paid volunteer time off, an annual bonus program, individual incentive plans, 401(k) matching, professional development opportunities, an employee assistance program, parental leave and a wellness program.