No. 5 MIDSIZE | Ascendium’s supportive culture spotlights philanthropy

An important part of the work at Ascendium Education Group is philanthropy, a value that employees have also come to embrace as part of their workplace culture.

“Creating community is a collaborative effort,” said Brett Lindquist, vice president of strategic communications at Ascendium. “Our employees have helped with everything from ensuring that people with food insecurities receive much-needed meals to cleaning and painting so that kids have a better place to learn.”

Through its Ascendium Cares program, its 185 employees donated more than 7,000 volunteer hours in 2021 to helping nonprofits in the Madison area. The company also donated more than $1.3 million to area causes.

That amount included a new $300,000 program called Good Neighbor Grants. The organization sought suggestions from staff members on worthy local nonprofits, and employees voted to determine which ones received $15,000 grants.

Ascendium also instituted a pilot program called Triple Your Impact Weight, in which the organization tripled an employee’s donation to a nonprofit. One employee said: “I was raised to do the right thing, and I feel like Ascendium aligns perfectly with this philosophy.”

Ascendium, a nonprofit organization, is the nation’s largest federal student loan guarantor and a leader in postsecondary educational philanthropy and student services. The group also provides borrowers with loan counseling services.

Surveyed employees noted Ascendium’s supportive workplace environment and the strength of its benefits package. Another surveyed employee said: “I am appreciated for who I am and the work I do. I feel like my supervisor truly wants me to do well and is there for me when needed.”

Maureen Harrill, Ascendium’s vice president of human resources, said it provides a dental plan that provides 100% of covered services without an annual limit, and tuition and student loan repayment assistances of up to $5,250 annually.

“One of the many things that employers are doing to offset the Great Resignation and to be an attractive employer of choice is student loan repayment assistance,” she said. “That’s a real distinguisher.”