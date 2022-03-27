No. 5 LARGE | Promega banks on building relationships, people

Creating meaningful relationships and celebrating employees’ successes and milestones make up the backbone of a thriving workplace at Promega.

“We really give people an opportunity to make a contribution at Promega,” said Darbie Miller, director of human resources organizational development at the Fitchburg biotechnology firm. “Each employee belongs. It’s like a home. And we celebrate as people make contributions.”

Those celebrations include employee recognition for service tenure, company accomplishments, fall festivals, snow-tubing at Tyrol Basin, listening to a band composed of Promega employees and various spontaneous events.

“There’s a lot of fun built into what we do … building more meaningful relationships,” Miller added.

The company, which has a portfolio of more than 4,000 products that support a range of life sciences work, has 1,200 people in the Madison area.

To help foster a supportive and dynamic workplace, Promega has embraced emotional and social intelligence (ESI), a set of competencies – from enhancing self-esteem to listening with empathy and looking for the good and others – that help employees manage relationships and their own changing moods.

“It involves the ability to listen, build an effective meaningful relationship and be able to manage conflict,” she said, noting that ESI has been a powerful tool for employees managing through the uncertainty of the pandemic.

Miller said the approach involves formal trainings in weeklong ESI bootcamps or in smaller courses over a couple of months.

Promega also offers a program called ProMindful that offers meditation to help employees re-center themselves when work or personal lives get stressful.

In addition to its comprehensive benefits packages, Promega offers employees 120 hours of paid caregiver leave to help care for family members.

“If a spouse or child is sick, you can get FMLA and get time off, but you may lose that very important income,” Miller said. “This allows us to bridge that gap and allow employees to take care of those things that are so important to the whole employee.”

Promega also offers employees 40 hours of paid time for volunteer service.