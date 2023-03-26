For five years running, Kwik Trip has been a leading performer in the Top Workplaces rankings, keeping its workplace culture intact even through company growth and the pandemic.

So, what’s the secret?

“The key is, we find the best people,” said Kwik Trip spokesman Dave Niemi, referring to the company’s behavior-based hiring system. “Put those individuals in other people’s lives. You put 40 good people in a neighborhood store and those interactions will be blessings to everybody.”

Kwik Trip seeks people who care about others, want to make a difference and believe in customer service. And they’re picky. Last year, the company had 200,000 applications and wound up hiring 16,000.

In those five years, the convenience store chain has expanded its food offerings and experienced rapid growth, going from 20,000 employees to 37,000 and from just over 600 stores to 847 with annual sales of $7 billion. Today, there are 44 stores in the Madison area, with 2,500 employees.

One Kwik Trip employee told us: “I feel appreciated at Kwik Trip and know my work is making a difference in many people’s lives. The benefits are great.”

Kwik Trip allocates 40% of its pre-tax profits to be shared by employees in an annual cash bonus and extra 401(k) benefits. The company also has a Retail Helper program that employs those with disabilities in 15-hour-a-week jobs.

Niemi said the company has transitioned to an accrual system for paid time off, in which employees earn a portion of their vacation every pay period, usable immediately. And, it has enabled employees to use an app to access up to 50% of their wages before payday, with no fees.

Its employees also have access to regional medical clinics in Middleton, La Crosse and Appleton.

“We have a real community vibe,” said Niemi. “Customers are dealing with good people here. And that lifts everybody.”