NO. 5 LARGE | Kwik Trip adapts, keeps staff at the center of its success

The ability of Kwik Trip employees to manage change was important to the convenience store chain’s success during the past year, as it expanded, rolled out new product offerings and dealt with COVID-19.

“They are very good at doing things that seem out of place at first, but actually turn out really well,” said one employee. “Selling hot food, starting deep-fried chicken, growing the company. With all the companies that are going under these last few years I feel confident that Kwik Trip is not going to be one of them and it is nice not having to worry about losing my job because the company stopped growing or grew too fast.”

Company spokesman Dave Niemi said Kwik Trip — which has 770 stores including 73 in the Madison area — began providing more ready-made foods to serve people who were largely homebound and unable to access restaurants because of the virus.

“We’re so adaptable,” Niemi said of Kwik Trip and its employees, who did virtual training for new product rollouts. “We try to equip them with enough information so that they feel comfortable and competent and can hit the ground running when that product gets out.”