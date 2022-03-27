No. 4 SMALL | Diversity, inclusion help fuel engagement at Infosec

Embracing difference and breaking down barriers to inclusion have helped drive an already high level of employee engagement at Infosec.

“I really believe that everyone should feel free to be themselves at work,” said Jack Koziol, Infosec’s chief executive officer. “You can just say those things to check the box, or you can actually take it to heart, and do it. We believe a more diverse workforce that has more diverse viewpoints is going to make us more successful.”

For the second straight year, Infosec — which has educated 70% of Fortune 500 companies in cybersecurity and helped more than 5 million learners become more aware of cyber-crime – landed in the top five in the small-company category of Top Workplaces.

In 2021, Infosec supported several employee resource groups fostering workplace equity, including a minority employee group, and Out@Infosec and Women@Infosec groups. About 30% of its workforce have participated in the employee-led groups, which support their members and advocate for professional growth.

The company, which has 104 Madison-based employees, also managed a book club to learn more about inequality due to race and disability and sponsored a two-part series on unconscious bias. Additionally, Infosec implemented a program to catch and reduce bias in the recruitment and interview process.

The company is also involved in the community, offering scholarships to help close gender and diversity gaps in the tech industry. It also contributes 1% of the company’s product, profit and people’s time to encourage volunteerism.

“We’re doing a good job, and we’ve got room to improve,” Koziol said. “But our efforts are something that a lot of people are very aligned to and very excited about as part of working at Infosec.”

In late January, Boston-based Cengage Group, a global education technology company, announced an agreement to acquire Infosec.

Surveyed employees also valued Infosec’s openness. Communication and transparency, Koziol said, help build trust and keep employees focused on Infosec’s goals and mission. Infosec has quarterly meetings where company performance is detailed.