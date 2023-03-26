Chris and Katie Kennedy’s advertising agency works relentlessly to stimulate staff creativity through teamwork and by leveraging new ideas.

KennedyC, a Madison-based integrated agency and media buyer, prizes high standards and the products that result from innovative thinking.

“Our people love to learn and challenge themselves and we want to invest in them and support them as whole people,” said Katie Kennedy. “There’s a lot of individual growth and career pathing that they want. We make sure to do that, and that translates into good work for our clients, too.”

The pair believes that success springs from collaboration among members of their 46-member staff.

“Cross-team collaboration allows for more idea sharing,” said Chris Kennedy. “Creative spark comes from working together.”

In addition to regular creative and team meetings, new ad campaigns call for staff brainstorming in which the staff comes together in what they term a “flowchart mania.”

“Everyone comes with a reason to advocate for their platform. But everybody gets their say and then we kind of come to a compromise at the end of the day on what’s best for the client. But everybody brings their best,” Katie Kennedy said.

One employee survey respondent appreciates the approach: “I love my job because I am encouraged to be creative. The team encourages brainstorms and thinking outside the box and has pushed me creatively and professionally.”

Chris Kennedy said that, in addition to a comprehensive benefits package, the firm provides $150 grants to help employees challenge themselves personally. For example, some have used the money to help pay for guitar or singing lessons.

“We’re in advertising, so we like things to get a little outside the box and gain different perspectives,” he said. “It’s just a fun way to challenge yourself and inspire other people.”

KennedyC also keeps the schedule packed with rotating happy hours, Friday golf outings, volleyball games and other team-building events. The firm contributes in the community, doing a Habitat for Humanity build in 2022 and a toy drive for Centro Hispano.