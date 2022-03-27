No. 4 MIDSIZE | First Business Bank builds a purpose-driven workplace

First Business Bank has crafted its culture around putting people first, through diversity, community involvement and rewarding employees with strong benefits.

Headquartered in Madison, the bank believes that taking care of its people will directly impact their success and, by extension, the bank’s success.

“We know that people who have a higher sense of belonging with the organization are going to be more effective. They’re more innovative, more productive, more engaged,” said Emily Bradley, the bank’s senior director of talent acquisition.

The company makes a robust contribution to Dane County charitable causes. It committed $1 million to the Dane County Workforce Housing Fund and contributed more than $1.3 million to the United Way of Dane County over the history of its corporate campaign.

First Business Bank also partnered with Maydm, a Madison-area non-profit that provides youths of color with skills-based training in the technology sector on a bank internship in its IT department and donated to the 2021 Black Philanthropy Month campaign.

Valuing differences is a theme at the bank. It has partnered with consultants to do a complete diversity, equity and inclusion assessment and created a company-wide learning program for employees. Fifteen members of its leadership team have completed the Black History for a New Day course through UW-Madison.

First Business Bank also supports the Out Professional Engagement Network, which connects members of the LBGTQ community with allied professionals in Madison.

“People are bringing more of their selves to work. We want to make our organization one where everyone is comfortable bringing their whole self to work,” Bradley said. “We’re meeting them where they are in their career so that we can support them in an individualized way … that speaks to our focus of being a culture of belonging.”

Bradley said First Business Bank also emphasizes the importance of providing employees with a strong benefits package, including competitive compensation, an annual bonus program, 401(k) matching and profit sharing, flex scheduling and educational assistance.