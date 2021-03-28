NO. 4 MIDSIZE | Fairway’s culture, values get high marks as company grows

Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation values humility and customer service in a culture that has buy-in from CEO Steve Jacobson to the newest employee.

It’s that embrace of the culture carefully cultivated by leadership that drives employee engagement and satisfaction at Fairway, company officials say.

“We do new-hire calls weekly, and he invites a group of people in and has an hourlong conversation with those newbies where they introduce themselves and he’s able to share his philosophy for running the business,” said Julie Fry, chief human resources officer at the firm’s Madison headquarters.

Spreading the Fairway culture is important as it grows. The company has about 270 Madison employees, and 9,329 nationally — growing by about 1,500 in the last year.

“We talk a lot about humility and service,” said Fry. “Our values aren’t just on the wall. They’re immersed in our communication. They’re immersed in our verbal meetings. They are front and center in everything we do.”

And they are having an influence. Fairway scored for the third consecutive year in the regional Top Workplaces rankings and the company was rated the top-ranked large company by its far-flung employees in this year’s first-ever Top Workplace USA national rankings.