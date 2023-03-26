A Summit Credit Union member who was awash in credit-card debt worked extensively with an adviser there to eliminate that debt and, in the process, turned over her credit cards so she could avoid temptation.

After a year of disciplined work and monthly meetings, the member erased her debt and came to the credit union to cut up those cards. A few weeks later, the member was surprised to receive a package from Summit containing a picture frame adorned with those pieces and containing a congratulatory message.

“We don’t have a program saying that ‘If someone wants to pay off their credit cards you should meet with them monthly and celebrate at the end,’” said Summit CEO Kim Sponem. “But people are aligned around our mission and are given the flexibility to accomplish things in whatever creative ways they want to.”

Those kind of values are at the foundation of Summit’s workplace success. The credit union, with 654 Madison-area employees, has a mission of empowering especially women in building financial success.

“When women succeed and have equal economic power, everyone benefits,” said Sponem. “Families, communities, businesses and economies thrive.”

Sponem said Summit employees, who are all trained as financial educators in an in-house program, have been motivated by that mission.

“When you have such a clear purpose and mission, people feel passionate about that,” she added. “People really feel good about the things we do to help other people.”

Summit offers its staff tuition assistance, student loan repayment assistance and helps employees pay their children’s college tuition by offering them $1,000 per semester in aid for four years.

The credit union also offers a paid “diversity day” each year that allows employees to spend a day learning about culture or race, plus birthdays off. And, it offers a wellness program that includes a 24/7 wellness center, a yoga studio, a sand volleyball court and bikes at its headquarters.