NO. 4 LARGE | Teamwork, flexibility help Summit Credit Union beat crisis

Everyone wants their pre-pandemic lives back, but the crisis revealed the value of Summit Credit Union’s strong culture.

Credit union employees — including 475 in Dane County — were either homebound or closing mortgages in the drive-up lane or issuing Payroll Protection Plan loans in the new world created by the virus.

“We had a strong culture going in. I think it got stronger during the pandemic,” said Summit CEO Kim Sponem. “People are really digging in and figuring out how we’re going to do all of these things differently. That creates a lot of camaraderie and teamwork.”

Many of Summit’s employees were reassigned and took on other responsibilities to help serve Summit’s 215,000 members.

“Some are still in different positions than what they were hired for. The funny part is that people have just really been excited about that,” Sponem added. “It’s a new way for them to learn another skill set. It’s afforded a lot of promotions for people.”

Sponem said that communication is at the core of effective leadership, especially now.