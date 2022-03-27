No. 4 LARGE | Kwik Trip grows, workplace culture stays constant

The steady growth of convenience store chain Kwik Trip — to more than 800 stores — hasn’t changed a workplace culture that is based on hiring people who care about customer service and each other.

Those values are rooted in the chain’s hiring process and company officials say are one reason for the chain’s success.

“We have a behavioral-based interview where we’re asking applicants if they’ve done a random act of kindness, have they made a difference in someone’s life, how did you handle a tough situation in your life,” said company spokesman Dave Niemi. “If it’s not in your DNA, it’s hard to come up with answers for that.”

Niemi added: “When you can hire them, they’re already the people we need them to be. We just need to teach them the store skills.”

Kwik Trip — which has more than 70 stores and 1,942 employees in the Madison area — rewards those it hires with benefits and training.

Kwik Trip allocates 40% of the company’s pre-tax profits to be shared by employees in an annual cash bonus and extra 401(k) benefits. The chain this year also provided a minimum 5% contribution to 401(k) plans for all employees — up from 3% — regardless of whether they make their own contribution.

In addition, employees can take advantage of regional health clinics in Middleton, La Crosse and Appleton. They deal with wellness issues, provide preventative care and treat minor health problems. The company also provided free COVID-19 vaccinations and offered employees a $100 incentive for becoming fully vaccinated.

To ensure that the stores are operated using best practices, Niemi said Kwik Trip has a training program that brings new managers to its La Crosse headquarters for three weeks of instruction in everything from food safety to management skills.

Kwik Trip has ranked highly in four consecutive Madison-area Top Workplaces surveys. One employee said: “I had worked for a manufacturing company for 39 years. It was a job and I never felt part of a team or appreciated. I couldn’t believe there was a company that cares about their employees as Kwik Trip does.”