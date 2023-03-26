As Jewell Associates Engineers grew over the past 30 years, it was around an ethic of teamwork, communication and shared responsibility.

Now-retired founder Greg Jewell, who remains board chairman, encouraged innovation and built those values into the company’s culture. Paul Kardatzke, the company’s CEO who has worked there for 28 years, thinks that philosophy helps the firm thrive.

“There’s a little bit of selflessness to it; how do we build this company as a group?” Kardatzke said. “Some of those things are as simple as how the office is set up and running day to day. But some involve the bigger picture.”

For example, Kardatzke said the company engaged all 43 employees in strategic planning.

“Every employee was sitting around a table talking about what we do, how we’ve gotten to this point, things we’re thinking about doing and just opening it up for discussion,” he said. “That works great, because we get the best and brightest minds who’ve taken us to this point.”

Employees appreciate having their views heard. One employee said, “I feel that I have a voice in many aspects of the company. I enjoy the collaboration, people and teamwork that Jewell is centered around.”

Communicating projects clearly to a professional staff is critical to Jewell’s success. That communication ensures on-time project delivery and gives employees a window into their rationale.

“They might not have been in a client meeting, so we have to let them know why a project is important,” he said. “We don’t just say, ‘We’re going to design a post office.’ We tell them why it’s important to the community. There’s an accountability related to that.”

The company also offers an aggressive match with its 401(k) program. It matches half of an employee’s contribution up to 10% and if an employee contribute more than 10%, it offers a 25% match until they reach the federal limit.