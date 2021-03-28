NO. 3 SMALL | Shine United’s culture outlasts the COVID crisis

This past chaos-packed year has been anything but a joy ride for Shine United.

Revenues dipped for the downtown advertising, design and digital agency — a result of the economic mess created by the pandemic — four employees were laid off, the agency’s first layoffs in 20 years, and its staff was scattered to complete work remotely.

While the first and second quarters were challenging times for revenue, Mike Kriefski, Shine United’s president and executive creative director, said financials are picking up.

“The trick as a leader in these times is to manage for the times, but not totally forget about where you started and what your core purpose and goals are,” Kriefski said. “Our ethos is about the four Cs: compensation, career, community and culture.”

The only ones to take a 10% pay cut were the six owners. Shine’s 42 employees did not face a reduction in their generous fringe benefits.

“We still have fully paid medical, fully paid dental, parking was fully paid, and we still paid for home internet,” Kriefski said, adding that the firm also worked to find other job opportunities for those who were laid off.

And the firm continued rewarding 10-year employees with a $10,000 bonus and an additional week off.