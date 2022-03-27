No. 3 SMALL | Godfrey & Kahn’s workplace culture sets it apart

When a new attorney joins the law firm of Godfrey & Kahn, it often takes them a little time to adapt to the firm’s culture.

“Most law firms are very numbers driven,” said Jennifer Hannon, managing partner at the firm’s Madison office. “Here, people don’t get points for work they bring in and how much work they do for a particular client. Rather, we look at all the contributions somebody makes to our firm – whether that be billing clients, participating in firm leadership or pro bono matters, mentoring associates or community involvement.”

Hannon, who has more than 20 years of experience at the firm, said Godfrey & Kahn’s collaborative, open-door work environment fosters creativity.

“We focus on building this teamwork-oriented environment where exceptional people can thrive … teamwork helps us achieve more together for the benefit of our clients,” she said. “We work every day to make sure that people feel supported in their work, as well as in their involvement in their communities.”

Godfrey & Kahn’s 59-person Madison office – one of five nationally – has scheduled officewide, paid service days each year to help with community causes such as the United Way of Dane County and the Ice Age Trail Alliance. The firm also encourages board of directors involvement by its employees.

The pandemic has posed challenges as the firm has worked to relieve personal stressors in employees’ lives from juggling remote work and family matters remotely. But Hannon said those shared challenges have also helped to bring employees closer together.

And, as people have adapted to virtual meetings, she said that attorneys in the firm’s five offices – four in Wisconsin and one in Washington, D.C. – have been able to increase collaboration. In pre-pandemic times, Madison office personnel were often in physical meetings with their remote colleagues.

“The people who were on video weren’t always as engaged as the people who were physically in the room,” she said. “Now, everybody’s on video and the meetings tend to be way more collaborative. It doesn’t matter where you’re sitting, you can still be just as engaged.”