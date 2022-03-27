No. 3 MIDSIZE | Singlewire thrives on learning, tools and meaning

Providing employees with top-notch tools and the opportunity to learn has helped power workplace success at Singlewire, where employees also find meaning in helping to protect the public.

Singlewire develops mass notification software to alert employees at schools, government offices and businesses to emergency situations. One surveyed employee observed: “I know that we are doing something important that can save lives. I am able to use my skill set as well as learn new skills.”

“We put a lot of pressure on ourselves because it’s not optional that our product works. The quality is really important,” said Paul Shain, Singlewire’s CEO. “We hear back from customers about how our product performed when they had an event, and they are powerful messages to keep people motivated about the value of the work they do.”

During the pandemic, Singlewire kept employees engaged remotely. For example, instead of laying out a business plan and strategy in companywide meetings, Shain has been doing them departmentally, to boost interaction.

Singlewire involved its 135 Madison-based employees in the community, by conducting an Amazon and Target gift drive for several families with children battling cancer and raising $8,500 for Second Harvest Food Bank.

At the software development firm, Shain stressed the importance of early adoption of new software and hardware and of making education available for employees to stay at the top of their game.

“People want their careers to evolve with the languages and technology that are being developed,” Shain noted. “They want to be involved in the leading-edge technologies that people are adopting so that they can stay relevant in the marketplace.”

And when a Singlewire employee take advantage of an educational opportunity, they are asked to share what they learned with other employees during lunch-and-learn sessions.

In pre-pandemic times, Singlewire practiced workplace flexibility. With today’s uncertainty, Shain said that flexibility is vital.

“Don’t assume everyone is in the same situation. Everybody is going through something different, and we have to recognize that,” he said.