One of the defining elements of Ramaker’s workplace culture is employee ownership and how it colors staff engagement and employee excellence.

“Our people aren’t just staff members, they are actually owners of the company,” said Mike Pinske, president and CEO of the Sauk City-based engineering and architecture firm. “They’re vested in our success, and we’re vested in theirs.”

Jean Bergman, vice president and chief financial officer at Ramaker, echoes that sentiment.

“It creates a culture where employees recognize that they are owners and they really approach their work that way,” she said. “We think we provide excellent client services, and our quality is really positively impacted.”

In addition, the company offers a comprehensive benefits package, including a 401(k) with a company match.

The firm also challenges its employee-owners with a range of diverse projects from waterparks to commercial and residential developments to telecommunications projects, and more.

Pinske said the variety of projects helps keep Ramaker’s staff engaged and creative.

“Our people are great problem solvers by nature, and we bring in some really cool problems for them to solve and test their creative abilities by finding new, innovative ways to tackle these problems,” he said.

Because of its employee ownership model, Ramaker makes an extra effort to keep employee-owners in the loop about the company. Monthly meetings are held to share financial results, and key performance indicators are discussed.

“We’ve also done lots of education so that we make sure employee-owners understand what those mean and how each of them can impact those indicators,” Bergman said. “That’s made a tremendous impact on our success.”

The company — with locations in Madison; Willmar, Minnesota; and Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey — also has a Corporate Social Responsibility Committee that directs an annual community-giving event called Ramaker’s 12 Days of Giving. In that event, the company gives a total of $10,000 to organizations where employee-owners live and work.