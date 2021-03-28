NO. 3 MIDSIZE | Ascendium Education Group’s training, mission embraced by staff

Employees at Madison-based Ascendium Education Group have adopted the values and mission of the organization and appreciate the training that keeps them on the cutting edge.

“They feel good about what the organization does and, therefore, of what they’re a part of in terms of providing opportunities to low-income individuals, to give them that step up that we believe only education can do,” said Maureen Harrill, the organization’s vice president of human resources.

The nonprofit organization is the nation’s largest federal student loan guarantor and a leader in postsecondary education philanthropy and student services. It helps elevate outcomes for learners of low-income backgrounds so that they can achieve career success. The group also provides borrowers loan counseling services.

The organization provides employees tuition reimbursement wellness programs in which staff can earn rewards of up to $400 in gift cards and provides paid time off for volunteering.