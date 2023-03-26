Paradigm’s culture is centered around its people and sustaining a workplace community.

“We have a people-first culture, making sure we take care of people — because if you take care of the person, the person takes care of the business,” said Aubree Martin, Paradigm’s vice president of people, culture and transformation.

Paradigm, which creates software for the building products industry, is headquartered in Middleton and has about 440 employees, including about 45 in Canada. Employees are free to work remotely, in a hybrid environment or in the office.

“This is a fun environment. Fun is really core to who we are and what we do,” Martin said.

The company sponsors an annual scavenger hunt, employee gatherings and has employee incentive programs.

For example, its Paradigm Proud is a multi-tiered program that allows managers to reward employees who go beyond expectations with gifts or lunch. Twice annually, 20 employees are awarded $1,000 to try a new experience; some have bought Brewers tickets and rented a bus to take friends and co-workers to the game or purchased exercise equipment.

The program’s top level, called Paradigm Adventure, takes 10 employees and their significant others each year on getaways ranging from dude ranches to lavish spas.

Employees also care about community involvement. The company has “Burrito Days” every Wednesday, with employee donations going to a local charity monthly. Paradigm also sponsors a summertime charity cookout and auctions used computer gear to employees, with proceeds going to MOM, which operates a Middleton food pantry.

Paradigm, Martin said, was able to retain its culture even after being acquired by Builders FirstSource in August 2021. During the transition, leaders were open and transparent. Paradigm held many town hall meetings and made every effort to communicate about upcoming changes, she said.

“Acquisitions can be really scary,” Martin said. “But it wasn’t just about the software. It was about the people that went with it. We really focused on keeping Paradigm’s culture.”