No. 3 LARGE | Nordic’s core values point the way to workplace success

Katherine Sager remembers staring skeptically at a whiteboard as Nordic began charting what became the firm’s core values.

“I remember thinking to myself, ‘Oh, no. They’re not going to do this. We’re going to be one of those companies that sink a bunch of time and energy into writing these things?’” Sager said.

But years later, those core values — expressed in 11 maxims including such things as “Be You,” “Act Like an Owner,” “Assume the Best Intentions,” “Think, Act and Adapt with Urgency” — have permeated the organization, driving the mission of this global health care management and technology consultancy.

Nordic’s maxims are more than something to hang on the wall near the coat rack.

“They are something we talk about. They’re built into our performance and evaluation process. They’re built into onboarding, and we try really hard,” said Sager, who is now the company’s executive vice president of consulting services, human resources and talent.

“Those are still our guiding principles when it comes to understanding our culture, understanding what we value,” she added.

Sager teaches a leadership class focusing on those maxims and how to apply them in the workplace.

“One of the challenges that folks have is they tend to take them one by one,” she said. “It’s a set of guiding principles. It’s a set of ways we behave. If you take one out of context, then you get out of balance in terms of how you’re interacting with people.”

Nordic’s culture — recognized for the third straight year by Top Workplaces — is also heavily reliant on collaboration, one in which employees feel empowered to ask questions. Sager does a lot of calls with new employees in which she provides her contact information and urges them to use it anytime.

“Forget about titles. It doesn’t matter,” she said. “If you don’t know where to go for answers, call me or anyone else on the senior team and we’ll be happy to help you. It’s a very helpful and welcoming environment.”