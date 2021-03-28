NO. 3 LARGE | First Weber Realtors builds teams, loyalty, solutions

Teamwork, problem-solving and helping agents find success — however they measure it — drive the workplace culture at First Weber Realtors.
“Whether you’re part of legal, finance, marketing, you’re me, you’re the CEO, we view all of us as being part of something we call the help desk,” said Shawna Alt, the firm’s president. “Since we have a statewide footprint, anyone can email in from anywhere and get help.”
First Weber, begun in 1971, has 441 people under its umbrella in Dane, Sauk and Columbia counties and about 1,300 statewide.
“I love to see our people achieve success,” Alt added. “I love to see them put themselves out there doing something they’ve never done before and then doing a high five and a happy dance because they were able to accomplish something.”
One employee responding to the survey said, “I know that I can personally call anyone, and they will help me in whatever capacity they can. The actual real estate work is fulfilling and can be overwhelming at times, but First Weber always offers support.”
Helping agents build their businesses, First Weber often employs the phrase “Hungry, humble and smart.”
“That means we all need to go above and beyond — team before self,” Alt said. “We’re solution-driven.”
The company also welcomes diverse perspectives and new ideas. “The more we listen, the more different opinions that we get, that’s going to lead to creativity, which is going to lead to innovation, which is going to continue to push the company forward,” Alt said.
First Weber’s focus on people and family is a priority, she added.
“That feeling creates a sense of loyalty from us to them and from them back to us,” Alt said. “And the clients feel that same sense of loyalty from us and our passion for what the clients are trying to achieve.”
First Weber is also active in the communities it serves through the First Weber Foundation, funded by a portion of agents’ commission checks and staff contributions. Since 2006, Alt said the foundation has donated more than $3 million.