 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 21 — Indianapolis Colts

No. 21 — Indianapolis Colts

Azeez Ojulari

Azeez Ojulari, DE, Georgia

The crop of elite offensive tackles just ran out, so Colts settle for an edge rusher.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Severe hail pelts vehicles in Texas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics