NO. 2 SMALL | Transparency, community involvement drive InfoSec culture

When Jack Koziol started InfoSec Institute in Madison in 2004, he felt that workplace culture was nothing more than a corporate buzzword. Seventeen years later, he knows better.

“Culture is the most important thing. It’s really the only thing you can control,” Koziol said. “In order to execute in the market, you have to have a strong culture, one that helps you achieve your business goals.”

InfoSec has educated more than 4 million people on cybersecurity, helping a range of industries — including more than 70% of the Fortune 500 — become more resistant to cybercrime. With 93 employees in Madison and 42 others in its Chicago office, InfoSec has built a culture around teamwork, transparency and giving back to the community.

The company has regular meetings during which leadership shares information about successes, challenges and its financial condition with staff. That transparency, Koziol said, diminishes employee uncertainty and helps build a stronger team.

“When you have that transparency, it breeds trust. And that‘s how you make a good culture,” he added.