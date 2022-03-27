No. 2 SMALL | Building trust through transparency at WEA Member Benefits

Shortly after taking the top job at WEA Member Benefits in 2005, David Kijek started reading up on leadership and building a positive workplace culture.

One of the books, “The Five Dysfunctions of Team,” a fable about leadership by Patrick Lencioni, commanded his attention.

“It nailed the dysfunctions within our organization, a lack of trust, lack of accountability, lack of focus. They just jumped off the page,” Kijek said. “What I quickly learned was that if we can create trust, we can create engagement and we can create a staff and culture that people want to be involved in.”

He used the book first with his executive team and the board of directors. It fixed issues there and in the last 17 years, every employee at WEA Member Benefits has read that book. New employees are asked to read it and discuss it with Kijek as part of their onboarding.

WEA Member Benefits, with 90 Madison-based employees, helps Wisconsin public school employees and their families by providing personal insurance, retirement investment services and financial planning services.

To create trust within the organization, Kijek found that transparency is vital. Today, everyone at the organization has access to the business plan.

“We created transparency through a corporate dashboard so that everybody knows everything I know and that the board knows,” he said. “People know how they fit into the organization by reading the business plan. Rather than have people fight for their turf, we all understand the collective good, so we all work together to manage the resources.”

The company also has quarterly employee reviews, in addition to regular check-ins. Staff worked on developing a set of corporate values that were adopted by the board.

“We have hiring practices that vet those values in the candidates to make sure we’re hiring people who believe what we believe,” Kijek said.

He added: “If you treat your employees well, everything else has a way of working itself out. When our executive leadership team or management team makes a decision, it’s with the employees at the foundation of that decision.”