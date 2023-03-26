A central value of Berndt CPA is identifying the passions and interests of its team members to ensure that the firm plays to their potential.

“We spend a lot of time trying to figure out what everyone’s individual ‘why’ is: What is it that motivates them? Is it industry, family-owned businesses, startups, nonprofits? We try everything to give them opportunities in those areas,” said Bruce Berndt, managing partner of the 36-member firm, which specializes in outsourced accounting.

That sort of assessment is an ongoing process at Berndt.

“As we go through our counseling and evaluations, we stay aware of what their ‘why’ is,” Berndt added. “When someone who is 24 years old gets to be 30, it could be different. They could have different life experiences. If we want to understand why they want to be in our profession, then it’s our responsibility to push them and help them grow.”

While accountants have a reputation for working brutal hours during tax season, Berndt said his firm’s ethic is different, focusing on work-life balance. Berndt said most members of the firm’s staff work 45 to 50 hours a week during tax season.

“Every single month, our goal is to work less than we did the month before or the prior 12 months,” Berndt said. “It allows staff to grow in our profession and see this as a long-term career.”

Team members also act like they’re part of a team and demonstrate those values to clients. “We’re totally transparent on everything we’re doing. We make sure that credit for our firm’s accomplishments and individual accomplishments rests with the people who initiated them,” Berndt said.

The company’s 12 core values — ranging from integrity, diversity, customer service open dialog and others — are printed on a framed card that sits on each staff member’s desk.

“We want to recruit new clients and keep those clients because they have a personal relationship and see our values,” he added.