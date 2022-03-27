No. 2 MIDSIZE | Workplace values drive WPPI Energy employees to excel

An ethic of service and community values runs through WPPI Energy and those values help motivate and inspire its employees.

Based in Sun Prairie, the organization serves 51 local electric utilities with wholesale electric supply, utility technologies and services. Mike Peters, its president and chief executive officer, believes that focus on community helps drive WPPI’s success.

“We’ve grown up in a world where you have to be service oriented because we’re answerable to those 51 members,” Peters said. “It just makes sense that our staff would reflect that ideology. … Our value statement is basically collaboration, respect, competency, integrity and service.”

Those attributes were called out by its 115 employees, as WPPI earned special recognition in this year’s Top Workplaces for its strong workplace values.

“We emphasize that if you can’t be on a team, this isn’t going to be a great place to work,” Peters said. “Department directors start off meetings by talking about the value of the month and emphasize the things we can do to uphold that value and point out some examples where we’re not upholding that value.”

During the pandemic, WPPI has beefed up its internal communications to keep remote workers in the know and performing at high level. Peters, a fan of the pre-pandemic routine of meeting and talking spontaneously and informally, has also adapted to virtual work and openness.

“I try to drop in on as many virtual department meetings as I can,” said Peters, who enjoys offering direct responses to employee questions. “I want them to know me personally. I want them to know what I’m thinking as far as where the company is going and how we’re meeting our obligations to our members.”

WPPI also encourages employees to be involved in the community, by offering paid time to work on volunteer projects such as delivering Meals on Wheels, volunteering in local schools, donating time to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County and other projects, as the pandemic allows.

“We really want to make sure that employees feel connected to the organization and to the community,” Peters said.