NO. 2 MIDSIZE | Communication, teamwork power engagement at WPPI Energy

When Mike Peters took over the top job at WPPI Energy a decade ago, one of the first things he did was share the organization’s business plan with employees.

“It was literally labeled ‘confidential, not to be shared,’” said Peters, the company’s president and CEO. “The first business plan I was involved in, we published it and sent it to everybody in the building. Now, every employee has access to that information and knows what we are trying to do.”

Communication, Peters said, is vital to the success of the Sun Prairie-based, member-owned operation that serves 51 local electric utilities with wholesale electric power supply, utility technologies and services.

“You can’t have some people having information and others not and still understand the ultimate objective we’re trying to reach,” said Peters, who added that he has never dodged a question at all-employee meetings.

“I’ll give them straight information,” Peters said. “I want them to trust me. If I tell them good news and bad news, I think it’s important they know I’m not holding stuff back.”

That level of communication earned WPPI Energy special recognition in this year’s Top Workplaces as employees there felt well-informed about important decisions there.