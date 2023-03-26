Helping employees learn and grow while caring about their concerns has helped create a stronger workplace culture at WPPI Energy.

“We’ve been more intentional about our communications with employees,” said Mike Peters, WPPI’s president and CEO. “We’ve put in place a more formalized approach to individual development, where employees sit down with their supervisors and they’re in charge of their own growth.”

Employees at the Sun Prairie-based organization map where they want to be in their careers a year or five years in advance.

“We have a lot of room for growth,” Peters added. “We don’t do annual reviews. What we have is a coaching environment where employees meet with supervisors, at the very least, quarterly. We help supervisors become coaches. It’s a collaborative approach to employee growth.”

WPPI, which serves 51 local electric utilities with electric supply, utility technologies and services, carries that community spirit into the workplace.

“It’s important work in supporting those communities,” said Peters. “If service is not in your DNA, you’re probably not going to find a great fit at WPPI.”

One employee respondent to the survey said: “I am continually challenged to grow and learn new things about the industry. I get to help communities and utilities navigate through the new challenges and questions they face.”

That spirit also carries over into community involvement. WPPI and its employees donate support to a variety of local causes, including the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County, the United Way of Dane County and volunteering in local schools through the Sun Prairie Business and Education Partnership.

The organization also conducts regular benchmarking of salaries, to ensure it remains competitive in the marketplace for talent.

WPPI also recently waived a waiting period for parental-leave benefits, to become more family friendly and its employees are members of the Wisconsin Retirement System.