No. 2 LARGE | Servant leadership a theme at Clasen Quality Chocolate

Greg Breunig is continually looking for better ways to treat and support employees at Clasen Quality Chocolate.

“I work for the employees,” said Breunig, the company’s executive vice president of operations. “We pride ourselves on having a servant leadership style. It’s all about the employees. And it’s not just whatever hours they’re clocked in. I do my job for them and their families around the clock.”

Clasen, with Wisconsin facilities in Madison, Middleton and Watertown and one in Nevada, manufactures chocolate and innovative confectionery coatings for the food industry.

Its employees recognize the value of the company’s workplace approach. Said one: “I have awesome benefits and get paid very well. I have never worked at a place that does so much for their employees.”

Clasen allows employees to apply for summer camp funding for their kids and provides a $1,000 match for employees’ contributions to college savings plans. It also provides a scholarship program, forgivable hardship loans, a charitable contribution matching program and sports ticket giveaways.

On their birthdays, employees receive a birthday card signed by the leadership team and $50. Another sweet benefit: employees get free chocolate and coatings.

Clasen also has a quarterly recognition program for employees who exceed expectations that rewards them with a $1,000 check. At the end of the year, the winners get together with company leaders for lunch and are presented with another $1,000 check.

“We hand out pies every Thanksgiving,” said Breunig. “It’s that kind of touch where we try to know our employees. They’re not just a number here. What they do matters. It’s our interaction with employees and true appreciation. I think that’s what differentiates us.”

Clasen also aims to be highly competitive in wages compared to the rest of the industry.

“We want to make sure that we’re in the top 10%,” said Breunig. “We track every employee and I review it with our owner and the HR director twice a year.”

Last July, Breunig said Clasen gave employees a $2 hourly raise and in January it provided another 10% raise. “We look at it as a long-term investment,” he added.