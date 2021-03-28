NO. 2 LARGE | Fighting cancer, sparking discovery fuel Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences, which rose from a small operation to a growing force in cancer diagnostics, thrives on a workplace culture fueled by innovation, teamwork and a common enemy.

“We have a mission-driven culture. We’re in the business of trying to eradicate cancer and the suffering it causes,” said Sarah Condella, senior vice president of human resources at the company, which employs 3,021 people locally.

“While we’re not a startup anymore, we act like a startup,” she added. “We’re very entrepreneurial. We have a culture where we rapidly experiment and try new things … giving people freedom to think and innovate and try new ideas.”

Exact Sciences also believes that collaboration is central to advancing the science behind the company’s products. Condella said Exact Sciences recognizes how teams work together to find solutions and new approaches.

“We don’t spotlight individuals,” Condella said. “We’re constantly recognizing teams and the efforts and milestones that we achieve. We know that there are many people who have fingerprints on those achievements.”

To help employees feel connected to the mission, Condella said, the firm has a strong employee stock ownership plan, a team-based bonus program and a peer-to-peer recognition program.