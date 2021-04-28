 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 15 — New England Patriots

No. 15 — New England Patriots

Mac Jones

Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

Jones has drawn comparisons to Tom Brady. Amazing how things work out for Bill Belichick, isn't it?

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Severe hail pelts vehicles in Texas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics