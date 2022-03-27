No. 1 SMALL | Horizon provides consistent culture, workplace flexibility

When Dan Fitzgerald took a half-time job as a development manager for Horizon Develop Build Manage more than 20 years ago, he quickly saw the challenge and opportunity that the company cultivates.

Today, Fitzgerald is the company’s chief executive officer.

“When people are passionate, they are going to do the right thing, collect the right information, analyze what’s the best option and make a recommendation,” Fitzgerald said. “No matter what their role is, it’s that knowledge, that camaraderie and people knowing that they’re valued that makes a difference.”

Its culture seems consistent, as 2022 marks the fourth straight year Horizon has made the Top Workplaces list.

Horizon’s 53 Madison-based employees work on development, construction and property management, with an emphasis on affordable and market-rate senior housing and a variety of other projects.

Fitzgerald said employees in its three divisions are encouraged to learn from each other to grow in their own areas of expertise.

“Learning is the key,” he said. “Everyone can contribute. Everyone can improve. Everyone can learn from the lessons learned – whether they are good lessons or bad lessons.”

The company’s employees help document successes and failures on every project to help create better outcomes for the future.

Horizon employees are also encouraged to speak openly, air any disagreements respectfully and settle on constructive solutions. “We can’t address things we don’t hear about,” he added.

And, they also appreciate Horizon’s workplace flexibility, especially during the pandemic. One surveyed employee said: “Horizon understands that employees have lives outside the workplace and is very flexible … Everyone is there to help each other out when needed, no matter how big or small the ask.”

Fitzgerald said the pandemic emphasized the need for greater internal communication and understanding. “We’re all trying to balance everything in very uncertain times and having that understanding, that compassion and that empathy as a leadership team allows us to adapt and solve challenges,” he added.