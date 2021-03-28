NO. 1 SMALL | Horizon meets crisis with team spirit and workplace culture

When the pandemic arrived, Dan Fitzgerald was certain of one thing: His employee culture, built purposefully and over time, would carry Horizon Develop Build Manage through all of the disruption.

“We built a culture here that people hung onto and that helped us pull together and build an even stronger team — even though we’re spread out and working under new circumstances,” said Fitzgerald, Horizon’s president and CEO.

“We talked about trust, we talked about accountability, systems and policies and procedures that hold each other accountable,” added Fitzgerald, whose firm takes pride in annually reviewing the way it reviews successes and challenges after every project and using the information to build strong practices and teams.

Horizon’s 52 Madison-based employees work on development, construction and property management, with a focus on affordable and market-rate senior housing, and a variety of other projects.

Top Workplaces survey results this year earned the company special recognition for making its employees feel that they found a sense of meaning in the work they do. Fitzgerald said his staff values providing top-notch, safe and accessible housing for seniors — something that employees have adopted as their mission.