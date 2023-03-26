It used to be that Palmer Johnson Power Systems put customers ahead of employees in its core values.

As time passed, though, it became increasingly apparent that an employee focus was the best way for the company to serve customers and succeed.

“We realized that if we don’t care about each other, our people aren’t going to care about our customers,” said Craig Swenson, the company’s president. “Our first core value is that we care about each other.”

During the pandemic, the company’s scores on employee engagement surveys went up. Swenson attributes that to listening to employees and acting on their needs for flexibility, work-life balance and tools to manage at-home and hybrid work environments.

This is the fifth straight year that Palmer Johnson — which specializes in servicing and supplying components for heavy-duty, off-highway equipment — was named to the Top Workplaces list. This year, it tops the list in the small-company category.

“Our employees create our culture and taking care of them helps us excel as an employer,” Swenson added.

Palmer Johnson offers employees a progressive health and wellness program that provides one-on-one nutritionist access, health coaching and free healthy snacks. It has a program called “Walk Out on Your Job,” that encourages employees to take 30 minutes off each day to walk or exercise.

The firm also has a bonus points program that rewards healthy habits and excellent workplace performance.

Because the company is self-insured, employee premiums are based on how healthy they are as determined by health risk assessments. Those started about 10 years ago, and employee scores have gone up every year, Swenson said.

“They’re getting healthier even as they are aging,” Swenson said. “We had a good return on health insurance and returned some back to the employees for their hard work.”

Palmer Johnson also cares about its employees’ financial wellness, providing financial consultants for investment and retirement advice outside of its 401(k)/Roth options.