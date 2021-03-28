NO. 1 MIDSIZE | Sharing tools for success, innovation helps Singlewire thrive

At Singlewire Software, leadership creates an environment for success, for innovation and for embracing customer goals among its 114 employees.
The Madison-based firm, which develops mass notification software to alert employees at schools, government office and businesses to emergency situations, strives to understand what drives high job satisfaction among its employees.
“Then we can build enabled programs around that and keep our people front and center,” said Singlewire CEO Paul Shain, whose company topped the area’s list of midsize Top Workplaces.
“Creating an environment for success means investing in the tools that people need to do their jobs well. It’s a never-ending challenge to stay current with that,” he said. “We have a great work environment — for when we are able to be in the office — and a visually exciting place with lots of collaboration spaces.”
Since software development is a highly creative endeavor, Shain also encourages employees to innovate. “We try to create an environment of risk-taking and experimentation. That’s really a hallmark of innovative companies — you have to be willing to try new things. We’re really in this continuous learning environment.”
As part of that, the company provides training programs and encourages employees and their teams to conduct lunch-and-learn programs to share what they think is relevant to the business and how it could improve Singlewire’s products.
“Our software needs to be up to date, but even more importantly, our staff needs to feel like they are staying technologically relevant. One of the things they fear is getting pigeonholed into an old technology,” Shain added.
Singlewire understands that employees have family lives and crises that often demand time away from work, and the company provides that. “It’s all about flexibility and trust, and people value that. They value the trust we put in them to make good decisions,” Shain said. “I want people to have the flexibility to participate in life.”
Each summer, the company requires employees to take a number of paid days off — separate from their paid vacation time — to recharge their batteries and enjoy Wisconsin’s good weather.