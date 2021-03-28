NO. 1 MIDSIZE | Sharing tools for success, innovation helps Singlewire thrive

At Singlewire Software, leadership creates an environment for success, for innovation and for embracing customer goals among its 114 employees.

The Madison-based firm, which develops mass notification software to alert employees at schools, government office and businesses to emergency situations, strives to understand what drives high job satisfaction among its employees.

“Then we can build enabled programs around that and keep our people front and center,” said Singlewire CEO Paul Shain, whose company topped the area’s list of midsize Top Workplaces.

“Creating an environment for success means investing in the tools that people need to do their jobs well. It’s a never-ending challenge to stay current with that,” he said. “We have a great work environment — for when we are able to be in the office — and a visually exciting place with lots of collaboration spaces.”

Since software development is a highly creative endeavor, Shain also encourages employees to innovate. “We try to create an environment of risk-taking and experimentation. That’s really a hallmark of innovative companies — you have to be willing to try new things. We’re really in this continuous learning environment.”